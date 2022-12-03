 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

CeNSE Bengaluru researchers develop energy-efficient computing platform

Moneycontrol News
Dec 03, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

The new platform offers 47 times higher energy efficiency than current CPUs, they say

(Image Courtesy: CeNSE, IISc)

Researchers from the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, have developed a computing platform that is 47 times more energy-efficient and 93 times faster than the current metal-oxide conductors (CMOS) circuit-based chips.

It also takes up less space, with a 9 percent reduction in physical footprint.

The researchers achieved this by using components called memristors instead of the standard CMOS. The advantage is that memristors can both store data and perform computation.

This allows the team to cut down on the components required for a circuit and increases the speed and energy efficiency when compared to normal CMOS circuits.

“We have now discovered a molecular circuit element that can capture complex logic functions within itself, facilitating in-memory computations in a smaller number of time steps and using much fewer elements than usual,” said Sreetosh Goswami, Assistant Professor at CeNSE, who led both the studies published in Advanced Materials.

The problem with the current computing architectures based on CMOS is that data has to be stored separately at physical locations. Thus, the back-and-forth between the platform and data clusters eats up a lot of energy and makes CMOS-based circuits less efficient. It also uses up a lot more computational power.