 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

Can AI write a novel or create a work of fiction?

Neha Jogi
Apr 22, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

Computers will soon write novels, but can they produce another best-seller, and can you call it 'art'?

While AI systems can assist with specific aspects of the writing process or generate content, it is doubtful that AI will ultimately replace copywriters. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Human-Artificial Intelligence (AI) collaborative creative systems based on Machine Learning are slowly making their way into people’s creative artistic lives, such as music composition, creative illustration, and co-writing. These human-AI collaborative creation systems can help experienced creators by instilling new ideas in them and making suggestions. They can also provide a novel creative experience to users with no or limited creative experience, such as finishing a drawing started by the user or automatically filling in the user’s unfinished sentence.

Yes, AI is capable of writing a book. However, it is difficult to answer whether or not AI can write a novel. As early as 2017, one of the first experimental AI-written novels appeared. It was an experiment by Ross Goodwin called “1 the Road”. He wrote it while driving from New York to New Orleans. Surprisingly, Google paid for a portion of the project’s costs.

Evolution of AI writing

According to reports, the ChatGPT produces “stunning” human-level writing, including the ability to write Jerry Seinfeld-style sonnets, compose essays, solve math problems, and more. Tom Foreman of CNN reports.