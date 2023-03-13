 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Can AI solve the climate problem?

Nivash Jeevanandam
Mar 13, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST

The shifting climate will significantly impact global environmental, social, and economic systems. How can we use AI to deal with climate change? Machine Learning might help solve the biggest problem on the planet.

If AI is to be used to its fullest potential to fight climate change, especially in the Global South, promising solutions would need money and networks.

The shifting climate will significantly impact global environmental, social, and economic systems. Several of its ecological repercussions, such as more frequent extended droughts and damaging storms, are already being felt.

Thus, mitigation is essential, including efforts to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Yet, mitigating the damage will necessitate a greater emphasis on adaptation and resilience, from crisis reaction to long-term planning.

In addition, these efforts will require assistance from research, financing, and education. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is particularly positioned to aid in managing these complicated difficulties due to its ability to collect, process, and understand massive, complex datasets on emissions and climate effects.

We can also use it to refocus global climate efforts on the most vulnerable regions.