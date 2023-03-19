 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blizzard working to fix long queue times for Diablo IV beta players

Moneycontrol News
Mar 19, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST

The Diablo IV beta weekend has seen many complaints from players who are finding themselves in long queue times

(Image Courtesy: Activision/Blizzard)

Blizzard Entertainment has responded to players complaining about long queue times for the Diablo IV early access weekend.

Many players have complained about getting disconnected and long queue times, as long as two hours in some cases, to get a chance to play the beta.

In an update shared on its forums, the game developer and publisher said it was "working through some issues behind the scenes that have been affecting players and causing them to be disconnected from the servers".

