Blizzard working to fix long queue times for Diablo IV beta players

Blizzard Entertainment has responded to players complaining about long queue times for the Diablo IV early access weekend.

Many players have complained about getting disconnected and long queue times, as long as two hours in some cases, to get a chance to play the beta.

In an update shared on its forums, the game developer and publisher said it was "working through some issues behind the scenes that have been affecting players and causing them to be disconnected from the servers".

Moneycontrol News