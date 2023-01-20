 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BharOS: IIT Madras-backed J and K Operations develop indigenous smartphone OS

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

The BharOS can be installed on off the shelf handsets and has no pre-installed apps

(Image: IIT Madras stone plaque)

A firm incubated by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation and funded by the Indian Department of Science and Technology (DST) has developed an Indigenous operating system for use with off the shelf commercial handsets.

BharOS, developed by J and K Pvt. Ltd., is a lightweight, bloat-free mobile operating system that can be installed on commercial handsets, according to a report by The Hindu.

IIT touts the OS as part of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign, and it has stringent privacy and security standards for installation of apps.

It comes with no pre-loaded software and doesn't lock users down to default apps. The OS gives users complete control over the installation of apps and allows them to control permissions for each one.

