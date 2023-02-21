 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Working on all technologies to reduce carbon footprint: Maruti Suzuki

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

In a regulatory filing, the auto major said it will also focus on local manufacturing to achieve its goals.

Maruti Suzuki India (File image)

Maruti Suzuki India said it will continue to work on all kinds of technologies in order to reduce its carbon footprint.

"Maruti Suzuki will continue to work on all technologies for continuous carbon reduction in a manner that will be good for the environment, for the customer, and for Make-in-India," the company said in a presentation made during an investor meeting.

The company stated that multiple technologies would be required towards decarbonisation of the Indian auto sector.