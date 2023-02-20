 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Two-wheeler sales cross 1 lakh mark in 45 days this year, but industry body SMEV not impressed

Avishek Banerjee
Industry body the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles feels the number of two-wheeler electric sales for this year are underwhelming and could have been much higher. 

It took 45 days in 2023 for electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) to cross 1 lakh units in sales compared to nearly 80 days in 2022. Leading the sales chart is Ola Electric, which had sold 28,000 units this year till February 15, as per data available on the Vahan portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

In a recent blog post, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric, had said, “2022 will be remembered as the year India’s electric vehicle (EV) revolution truly took off. From just 4,000 units a month in June 2021, the monthly run rate reached 80,000 units towards the end of 2022, a 20x growth! From less than 1 percent penetration in 2021, to almost 6 percent in just a year, the EV revolution in India has not only been restricted to the urban centres, but is proving to be a pan India phenomenon!”

Ather Energy, which sold 15,284 units (9,212 units in January and 6,072 units in February) in the first 45 days of the year, also holds a similar view. Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer of the company, stated, “E2Ws are bought more like an upgrade option than from a TCO (Total Cost of Operations) standpoint. A section of buyers has realised that buying an electric scooter is the ultimate way forward.”

What’s fuelling the rise?