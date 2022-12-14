 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra & Mahindra to set up electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Pune

Jocelyn Fernandes
Dec 14, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

M&M will make investment of approximately Rs 10,000 crore over a period of seven to eight years for setting up the manufacturing unit

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on December 14 announced that it has approved a Rs 10,000 crore investment towards an electric vehicles manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, to be set up under the state government’s industrial promotion scheme for EVs.

The company will, through a subsidiary, invest around Rs 10,000 crore over a period of seven to eight years to set up the manufacturing facility, and towards development and production of its upcoming Born Electric Vehicle (BEVs), which were showcased in Oxfordshire on August 15.

Vehicles proposed to be made at the plant will be based on M&M's INGLO EV platform and will include e-SUVs under the XUV brand, besides an all-new electric-only brand called BE.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors at M&M in a media released said the company is “delighted” with the state’s approval to set up the plant in Pune and “investing in their home state of 70 years”.

“The government’s focus on ‘ease-of-doing-business’ and progressive policies, together with Mahindra’s investment, will act as a catalyst for Maharashtra to become India’s EV hub, attracting further Indian and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI),” Jejurikar added.

Founded in 1945, M&M employs 260,000 across 100 countries and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume.