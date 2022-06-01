 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India total wholesales in May at 3,53,188 units

Jun 01, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported total wholesales of 3,53,188 units last month on Wednesday. In the same month last year, the business sent out 58,168 units to dealers, despite several lockdowns caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Domestic sales last month was at 3,20,844 units while the same stood at 38,763 units in May 2021. Exports last month stood at 32,344 units as against 19,405 units in May 2021.

"The market is gaining back strength as disturbances in terms of supply side are subsiding coupled with rise in physical presence at office and educational institutions," HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement. The sales figures this month are not comparable to May last year as frequent lockdowns in wake of second wave marred the performance, he added.

"Growth in domestic as well as international trade continues to complement each other as we approach an early monsoon," Ogata noted.

Jun 1, 2022
