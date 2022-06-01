Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India total wholesales in May at 3,53,188 units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said its total wholesales last month stood at 3,53,188 units. The company had dispatched 58,168 units to dealers in the same month of last year amid multiple lockdowns owing to the impact of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestic sales last month was at 3,20,844 units while the same stood at 38,763 units in May 2021. Exports last month stood at 32,344 units as against 19,405 units in May 2021.

"The market is gaining back strength as disturbances in terms of supply side are subsiding coupled with rise in physical presence at office and educational institutions," HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement. The sales figures this month are not comparable to May last year as frequent lockdowns in wake of second wave marred the performance, he added.

"Growth in domestic as well as international trade continues to complement each other as we approach an early monsoon," Ogata noted.