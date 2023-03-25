 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FAME Scheme: Parliamentary panels suggests extending subsidy for EVs by two years

Moneycontrol News
Mar 25, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

The committee recommended that the government should extend FAME-II scheme “to allow more time to evaluate the effectiveness of the scheme and to make necessary adjustments/modifications to promote EVs.”

FAME-India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India) is a scheme launched by the government in 2011 as a part of the National Mission on Electric Mobility.(Representative Image)

A Parliamentary Committee on electric vehicles (EVs) has suggested the government extend benefits under the FAME India Scheme by two more years. The panel claims failure to extend the scheme will slow down the pace of EV adoption, The Times of India reported.

FAME or the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India Scheme was launched by the Centre in 2011 as part of the National Mission on Electric Mobility. The incentive ends in March 2024.

“Removal of government support would result in price escalation of EVs significantly. The committee finds that a large number of start-ups are also involved in this field, which may have to shut down once the FAME II is closed,” the Committee on Estimates (2022-23) on ‘Evaluation of Electric Vehicle Policy’ pertaining to the ministry of heavy industries (MHI) said in its report that was presented in Lok Sabha on March 24.

