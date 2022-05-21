Asus ROG Phone 6 launch confirmed, will be the first to adopt Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC

Asus recently confirmed that it would be the first to adopt Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset. The flagship chip was unveiled at the company’s latest event alongside the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Asus will be the first brand to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset and will do so in an upcoming ROG Phone 6. Qualcomm said that the first devices with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset will be available from Q3 2022. And while Black Shark, HONOR, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, OSOM, Realme, Red Magic, Redmi, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE are all expected to adopt the new chip, Asus will be the first.

Asus has not provided an official launch date for the ROG Phone 6 but has said it will be coming soon. We should get more information about an official launch date sometime next week. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC is based on TSMC’s 4nm processor rather than the vanilla model of the chip which uses Samsung.

Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip provides up to 30 percent faster CPU performance compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and has 10 percent faster GPU clock speeds, with a power reduction of 30 percent. The Adreno GPU also has support for the Frame Motion Engine, supports HDR gaming and can do Volumetric Rendering.

