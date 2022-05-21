Asus ROG Phone 6 launch confirmed, will be the first to adopt Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC

Asus recently confirmed that it would be the first to adopt Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset. The flagship chip was unveiled at the company’s latest event alongside the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.
Asus will be the first brand to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset and will do so in an upcoming ROG Phone 6. Qualcomm said that the first devices with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset will be available from Q3 2022.
Asus has not provided an official launch date for the ROG Phone 6 but has said it will be coming soon. We should get more information about an official launch date sometime next week. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC is based on TSMC’s 4nm processor rather than the vanilla model of the chip which uses Samsung.
Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip provides up to 30 percent faster CPU performance compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and has 10 percent faster GPU clock speeds, with a power reduction of 30 percent. The Adreno GPU also has support for the Frame Motion Engine, supports HDR gaming and can do Volumetric Rendering.
