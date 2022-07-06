Asus launches the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro in India: Check price, specs

Asus has launched a new generation of ROG gaming phones in India. Both the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and have displays with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

Asus ROG Phone 6 price and offers

The Asus ROG Phone 6 has a single 12GB+256GB variant that has been priced at Rs. 71,999 in India. The ROG Phone 6 Pro also has a single variant with 18GB+512GB, and will cost you Rs. 89,999.

Asus has not confirmed when the phones will go on sale, and has said that availability details would be shared at a later time via their social media handles. The ROG Phone 6 has two color options - Black and White, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro has a single White variant.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications

Both smartphones have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The ROG Phone 6 Pro has an additional PAMOLED display on the back panel, that can be customized.

Both phones run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, that features an Adreno 730 GPU. The ROG Phone 6 has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, whereas the ROG Phone 6 Pro has 18GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage.

Asus says that both phone utilize a new cooling system, that promises to reduce temperatures by 10 degrees. Both smartphones have a 6000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The phones also have bypass charging support, which allows you to pump the power from the charger straight into the SoC, for more performance.

Both phones have a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with macro lens. The phones have two USB Type-C ports, one on the bottom and one on the side, and another at the bottom, allowing you to charge the phone while you hold it in landscape phone.