Apple WWDC 2022 | MacBook Air M2 launched in India with a new display and design; check India price, specs

Apple unveiled a new version of its MacBook Air at WWDC 2022. The 2022 MacBook Air features the company’s new M2 chipset and has also received a major design overhaul.

MacBook Air M2 Price in India

The M2 MacBook Air is priced at Rs 1,49,900 in India for the base model. The 2022 MacBook Air is available in Midnight, Starlight, Space Grey, and Silver colours. The MacBook Air will be available for purchase in India next month.

MacBook Air M2 Specifications

The 2022 MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s new M2 chipset that is based on the company’s custom ARM silicon. The 5nm M2 chip brings solid upgrades in performance over the original M1 SoC. The M2 chip features 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores and can now work with more streams of 4K and 8K ProRes video.

The new MacBook Air brings a new design and weighs 1.24 kg, while measuring 1.13 cm thick. The MacBook Air features 100 percent recycled aluminium in its compact enclosure. The new M2 chip’s efficiency enables the MacBook Air to deliver excellent performance despite its fan-less design.

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2022 | Apple iOS 16 unveiled with customizable multiple lockscreens, updated message features and more

It also has a new 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2560 x 1664 pixels native resolution and support for 1 billion colours. The display features True Tone technology and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The M2 MacBook Air’s 52.6 Whr battery can deliver up to 18 hours of video playback on the Apple TV app.

There’s a 35W Dual USB-C Port power adapter included with the new M2 MacBook Air, while you can also buy a 67W USB-C power adapter separately. Additionally, the quick-release MagSafe power connector easily attaches — and detaches — with magnets. The two Thunderbolt ports can be used for accessories or to power up to a 6K external display. Lastly, the Magic Keyboard now has a full-height function key row for quick access to favourite controls and shortcuts.

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2022 Highlights | Apple unveils new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro with M2 SoC, iOS 16, watchOS 9, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura