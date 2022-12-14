Apple rolls out iOS 16.2; compatible iPhones get 5G support in India

Apple has begun rolling out iOS 16.2 for supported devices in India. Additionally, supported iPhone models will get 5G support in India with the latest iOS 16.2 update. Apart from 5G connectivity for Indian users, iOS 16.2 brings bug fixes and new features.

Apple said that iOS 16.2 had begun rolling out in India from December 13, 11:30 pm onwards. With the update, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series users in India with Airtel and Jio networks will be able to access 5G connectivity on their devices. The 5G connectivity will also be available for the latest iPhone SE (2022) users in India through iOS 16.2.

List of 5G supported iPhones

Here’s a list of iPhones that will support 5G connectivity in India – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone SE (2022). Here's a look at the key features coming to iOS 16.2.

Freeform App

Another big highlight of iOS 16.2 is the introduction of the Freeform app. The Freeform app is designed for real-time collaboration for sketching projects, designing mood boards, brainstorming ideas, and more.

Apple Music Sing Apple Music Sing is a new karaoke feature for Apple Music subscribers that provides lyrics in real-time for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV users to sing along. Other iOS 16.2 Features Apple’s new Advanced Data Protection will expand end-to-end encryption to additional iCloud data categories. iOS 16.2 also adds support for an updated Home app architecture that Apple claims will bring faster and more reliable performance in homes with a lot of smart accessories. You can also disable wallpaper and notifications when the Always-on display feature is enabled. AirDrop is now going to be restricted to Contacts Only by default, rather than everyone.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE