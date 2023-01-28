 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple has reportedly hit pause on in-house Wi-Fi chips

Moneycontrol News
Jan 28, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST

The tech giant is still working on a chip that will combine a cellular modem, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Apple has reportedly put on hold the development of its in-house Wi-Fi chips, an analyst has said in a blog post.

Ming-Chi Kuo's post comes a few days after Bloomberg reported that the Cupertino, US-based technology giant was developing in-house replacements for Broadcom chips and these would start appearing in devices from late 2024 or 2025.

Apple has relied on American semiconductor maker Broadcom for combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips.

If Apple has indeed stopped work on its chips, it will have to continue to rely on Broadcom, including for iPhone 15 expected later this year.