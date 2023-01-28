Apple has reportedly hit pause on in-house Wi-Fi chips

Apple has reportedly put on hold the development of its in-house Wi-Fi chips, an analyst has said in a blog post.

Ming-Chi Kuo's post comes a few days after Bloomberg reported that the Cupertino, US-based technology giant was developing in-house replacements for Broadcom chips and these would start appearing in devices from late 2024 or 2025.

Apple has relied on American semiconductor maker Broadcom for combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips.

If Apple has indeed stopped work on its chips, it will have to continue to rely on Broadcom, including for iPhone 15 expected later this year.

Moneycontrol News