 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Apple renames mixed-reality software ‘xrOS’ in sign headset is approaching

Bloomberg
Dec 02, 2022 / 06:53 AM IST

The company plans to introduce the headset as early as next year, along with a dedicated operating system and app store for third-party software, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Meta employees demonstrate the Quest Pro. Photographer: Nic Coury/Bloomberg

Apple Inc. is ramping up work on a mixed-reality headset, its first major new product category since the Apple Watch, and has renamed the accompanying software in the latest sign of an approaching debut.

The company plans to introduce the headset as early as next year, along with a dedicated operating system and app store for third-party software, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Internally, the company recently changed the name of the operating system to “xrOS” from “realityOS,” said the people, who asked not to be identified because the project is still under wraps.

The new software name is a nod to the headset’s mixed-reality capabilities. “XR” stands for extended reality, a term that encompasses both augmented and virtual reality. Augmented reality overlays graphics and virtual information over the real world, while virtual reality is an all-encompassing experience for gaming and watching video.

Apple’s push into the market sets it up for a showdown with Meta Platforms Inc., the owner of Facebook and Instagram, which is betting on the metaverse in part to decrease its reliance on Apple devices. The move is also part of a perennial search for Apple’s “next big thing.” With the Apple Watch, released in 2015, the company turned its wearables business into a division that now generates more than 10% of its sales — contributing $41.2 billion in the last fiscal year.

A representative for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment on its headset plans.

In offering both AR and VR technologies, Apple’s new headset takes a different tack than most existing models from companies like Meta and HTC Corp. But Meta does have a newer headset, the Quest Pro, that blends the two approaches.