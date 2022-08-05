Apple plans to ship iPhone 14 simultaneously from India, China factories

Apple is reportedly planning to ship its next-generation iPhone 14 simultaneously from factories in China and India, media reported on August 5.

It is expected that Apple will launch four new iPhones this year -- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max on September 13 (expected). The company may also release a new AirPods Pro, a new Apple Watch, updated iPad Pros, and other products, IANS reported.

Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 base model is rumored to cost $799, which is the same price as the iPhone 13. The move is aimed at boosting sales for the model. The global smartphone market has experienced a squeeze, and the tipster said Apple is adjusting to coping with the reality, GizmoChina quoted a South Korean blog as saying.

"On the microblogging site Twitter, Ming-Chi Kuo said his latest survey indicates Foxconn's iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in the second half of 2022 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past)," IANS report said.

"In the short term, India's iPhone capacities/shipments still have a considerable gap with China, but it is an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site. It implies that Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver," Kuo wrote on Twitter.

According to a recent report, Apple sold over 1.2 million iPhones in India in the second quarter of this year, registering a massive 94% increase (year-over-year). The total number of 'Make in India' iPhones shipped was nearly 1 million. Meanwhile, Apple iPads logged an impressive 34 percent growth (on-year) in India, and the company sold over 0.2 million devices in the country.

Meanwhile, Apple iPads logged an impressive 34 percent growth (on-year) in India, and the company sold over 0.2 million devices in the country.

There are four iPhone 14 models: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and the top-of-the-line 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The tech giant has likely discontinued the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.

(With Inputs from IANS)