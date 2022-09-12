Apple iOS 16 rolls out to iPhones starting today: All you need to know in a nutshell

Apple is rolling out the latest iteration of its operating system (OS) to users today. iOS 16 will be rolling out to iPhones ranging from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple’s recently launched iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will all run on iOS 16 out of the box. iOS 16 was first showcased at Apple’s WWDC 2022 event back in June.

What time will iOS 16 rollout?

The iOS 16 rollout is expected to begin later today, starting at 10:00 am with the PDT time zone of California, US. So the iOS 16 rollout in India may not take place until 10:00 pm (IST) or later, by tomorrow at best.

iOS 16 Compatible Device List

All iPhones 8 or greater will be receiving the iOS 16 update, including the: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone SE (2nd Gen), and iPhone 13 (3rd Gen). Lastly, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will all run on iOS 16 out of the box.

How to download iOS 16?

If you do not receive an automatic notification for the iOS 16 download, simply head to Settings > General > Software Update after the specified time.

iOS 16 Key Features

With iOS 16, Apple is taking customization to heart with new lock screen customization and novel ways to share and upload content with the family. iOS 16 will also bring updates to the Messages and Mail apps, while Live Text will now be able to translate videos. Apple Pay Later, Order Tracking and more are now coming to Wallet. Additionally, there are updates to updates to Safari, Apple Maps, Family Sharing and more.

