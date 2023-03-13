Apple CEO Tim Cook pushes for mixed-reality launch despite warnings: Report

Apple's CEO Tim Cook, and Chief Operation Officer Jeff Williams are reportedly pushing for the launch of the long-rumored mixed reality headset this year.

Speaking with the Financial Times, anonymous sources from within Apple told the publication that both Cook and Williams wanted to release the headset this year, despite warnings from the engineering team that it wasn't ready for launch.

The source said that the team had, "huge pressure to ship," because, "They have been postponing the launch each year for the past [few] years."

Moneycontrol News