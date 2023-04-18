 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
An AI-generated image won top prize at Sony World Photography Awards

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

Boris Eldagsen, the winner, refused to accept the award and said that he wanted to see if competitions could spot AI fakes.

(Image: Boris Eldagsen)

An AI-generated image ended up winning the top honours in the creative open category of Sony’s World Photography Awards 2023.

Boris Eldagsen, the photographer, who submitted the photo titled ‘PSEUDOMNESIA | The Electrician’ has refused to accept the prize and said that he, “applied as a cheeky monkey, to find out, if the competitions are prepared for AI images to enter. They are not”.

Eldagsen urged the photo world at large to have an open discussion on what can be considered photography and what cannot.