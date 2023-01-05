 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AMD unveils Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors and more at CES 2023

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

AMD had a lot to share at CES 2023 including RDNA 3 GPUs for laptops, 7000 series mobile processors, desktop 7000X3D CPUs and more

(Image Courtesy: AMD)

Team Red had a ton to announce at CES 2023. Like Intel, AMD announced a new line-up of mobile processors meant for laptops.

To counter Nvidia's announcements, AMD has revealed its portfolio of discreet RDNA 3 based GPUs, and there are also new X3D series processors for desktops with the company's 3D V-Cache technology.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile processors

With up to 16 cores, AMD's new 7000 series processors for laptops will go head to head with Intel's 24-core HX, 14-core H-series and 14-core P-series processors for mobile.

The flagship AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, which will likely be pitted against Intel's Core i9-13980HX, is a 16-core beast with maximum boost clock speeds of 5.7GHz and 80MB of combined total L2+L3 cache.

AMD says that the flagship is 78% faster than last generation 's Ryzen 6900HX processors in multi-tasking and productivity.