 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Review: The RDNA 3 GPUs are off to a fantastic start

Rohith Bhaskar
Dec 12, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST

The RX 7900 XT performs favorably compared to the RTX 4080 and undercuts it on price, making it a compelling offering.

With the Radeon RX 7900 series, the red team set out to make the ultimate graphics card for under $1000. To achieve this, AMD made some changes to its hardware architecture.

In this review, we will look at the Radeon RX 7900 XT, one of the linchpins of its RDNA 3 portfolio. Does AMD succeed in achieving its goal?

RDNA 3: The new hotness

AMD bills the RX 7900 XT as one of the first GPUs with the company's new chiplet design, which means bigger chips within the enclosure, are cut into smaller pieces.

For the RX 7900 series, AMD created two specialised dies for the architecture connected by a 5.3 TB/s interconnect. The core GPU engine is built on a 5nm die that, in theory, enables good performance per watt.