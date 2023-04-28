 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon skips India update, warns of slowdown in global cloud business

Tushar Goenka
Bengaluru / Apr 28, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Amazon has already shut units like Amazon Food in India and also announced that Amazon Academy would be closed down in a phased manner, starting August 2023

Amazon Web Services accounts for the bulk of the Seattle-based company’s revenue.

Global e-commerce giant Amazon, which skipped any mention of its performance in India, said the growth in its cloud computing business has slowed as companies cut back spending in a tough macroeconomic environment.

In the January-March quarter, Amazon Web Services (AWS), which accounts for a bulk of the Seattle-based company’s revenue, saw its operating income fall 21 percent year-on- year (YoY) from $6.5 billion in Q1 2022 to $5.1 billion.

The unit’s net sales, however, grew 16 percent YoY from $18.4 billion in Q1 2022 to $21.4 billion in Q1 2023, beating analysts’ estimates.

Over the past months, Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy announced a series of job cuts, with employees at AWS being the latest to be affected.