Amazon Prime Gaming launched in India

Amazon has stealthily introduced Prime Gaming in India. Like Prime Video and Music, Prime Gaming is an extra value add-on to existing Amazon Prime subscribers.

The service hosts a variety of games with additional content bundled, for you to play for free at no extra cost.

Some of the games available in India are - Quake, Spinch, Desert Child, Deathloop and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons among others.

There is also extra content like cosmetics and skins, available for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1, Apex Legends, Valorant, League of Legends and more.

To activate Prime Gaming on your account, head to the Prime Gaming website and log in with your Amazon account. If you are subscribed to Amazon Prime, you will see an option to activate Prime Gaming, simply click on it.

You will have a limited amount of time to claim games for your library, for example, Quake can be claimed for the next 14 days, after which it will be replaced with another game.

Some games will also require you to install another third-party app like the Epic Games launcher for Quake. If you already own Quake on the Epic Games, then you will not be eligible for the claim.

Moneycontrol News

