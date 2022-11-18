 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Alienware X15 R2 Review: A premium yet portable gaming laptop that packs a powerful punch

Carlsen Martin
Nov 18, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

But packing all that power in this elegant form factor does come at a price!

Alienware is a brand synonymous with gaming. The company is renowned for its over-the-top approach in gaming desktops and laptops, not to mention their unique aesthetics. However, the Alienware X15 laptop arrives in a new world, where manufacturers are looking to slim down and deviate from the traditional chunky gaming laptop designs.

With the X15 R2, Alienware accomplishes this by offering a powerful gaming laptop in a thin and light design. I never got around to testing the Alienware X15 R1, so this is my first experience with Alienware’s slimmest gaming laptop series. But just how much has Alienware had to compromise to deliver a powerful gaming laptop in this slim chassis, let’s find out!

Design and Build

First off, it is nice to say that despite the slim form factor, Alienware has retained its traditional futuristic design on the X15 R2. The notebook is offered in a Lunar Light dual colour scheme, which tends to stand out from the matte black crowd. The off-white lid has the Alienware logo in the middle that lights up and the number ‘15’ on the bottom right corner. The ring light that runs through the back of the laptop looks like something out of the sci-fi film Tron. On opening the laptop, you are greeted by an all-black interior, ranging the entire length of the keyboard and scree bezels.

Moving on to the build, Dell has used CNC aluminium for the entire chassis, which gives the Alienware X15 R2 a premium feel. The Alienware X15 R2 measures 0.62 inches thick and weighs 2.35kg, making it relatively light. While it isn’t your ideal slim and light notebook, it is still comfortable to use while travelling. I used the laptop briefly at the airport and on the plane for about an hour. And while it was comfortable to use, its size makes it slightly more difficult to use than a 14-inch laptop. The laptop also has a coat to protect it from fingerprint smudges. Overall, the Alienware X15 R2 looks phenomenal and appears to be very well built.