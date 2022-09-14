Airtel and IBM partner to bring Secured Edge Cloud Services to India

Bharti Airtel has announced that it will soon be deploying its edge computing platform for enterprises in India. The platform is collaborative effort with IBM, and leverages the company's Cloud Satellite system, in conjunction with Red Hat OpenShift.

IBM's Cloud Satellite is a distributed cloud architecture that helps with scalability and deployment of public cloud services, while Red Hat's OpenShift helps deploy container based applications for edge computing.

Airtel's platform will be a hybrid environment that utilizes both technologies to help with business performance and improving customer experiences for enterprises.

"As India gears up to experience 5G, we see a massive opportunity to help businesses across industries transform how they deliver goods and services," said Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO, Enterprise, Airtel Business.

"We have the largest network of edge data centers available in India under the Nxtra brand and we will leverage our work with IBM to help Indian businesses address their critical business needs with greater efficiency, making it significantly easier for companies to process workloads where their data resides," Laskshminarayanan added.

The new platform already has a customer in Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer, who intends to use the hybrid architecture to increase efficiency for quality inspections on factory floors.

Once deployed, the company expects to boost quality control and security of data stored in the cloud.

"Technology is a key enabler in this journey, helping boost quality, efficiency and deliver the next-gen user experience," said Rajesh Uppal, Senior Executive Director, HR and IT, Maruti Suzuki.

IBM and Airtel's engineering teams are also working on use case scenarios that leverage Airtel's 5G connectivity.

"Teaming with Airtel to bring IBM's hybrid cloud offerings to their Indian multi-access edge compute customers will help them embrace the opportunities presented by 5G and edge, like innovating with greater speed and security," said Howard Boville, Head of IBM Cloud Platform.