AI News roundup: OpenAI's new APIs for developers, YouTube promises some AI smarts, Sabeer Bhatia on generative AI and more

Mar 02, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

(Representative image)

Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh says it's still early days for Generative AI

Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said that the aim now is to bring together industry, academia, and government to figure out what the framework for trustworthy tech is, which isn't limited to AI.

Coders losing jobs to ChatGPT ‘will never happen’, says NR Narayana Murthy

Murthy said that ChatGPT is good and one should welcome it.

Generative AI like ChatGPT is changing the landscape of software: Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia

He expects AI to have the same impact as robots in manufacturing