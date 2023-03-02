AI News roundup: OpenAI's new APIs for developers, YouTube promises some AI smarts, Sabeer Bhatia on generative AI and more

Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh says it's still early days for Generative AI

Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said that the aim now is to bring together industry, academia, and government to figure out what the framework for trustworthy tech is, which isn't limited to AI.



“There are tremendous possibilities, but until the ethical framework around generative AI becomes real — we will see the tipping point only after ethics is taken into consideration and this is where we have to really come together as an industry and this is a key priority for Nasscom,” she told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum.



As long as you have humans, you will have biases. What do you do to build those checkpoints which will raise the red flag when one of our biases gets into play? There's a lot of thinking going around into how to build these checkpoints,” Ghosh said.

Coders losing jobs to ChatGPT ‘will never happen’, says NR Narayana Murthy

Murthy said that ChatGPT is good and one should welcome it.



“In 1977-78 there was a thing called program generators. Everybody said the youngsters will lose all jobs, it didn't happen….. the human mind is the most flexible instrument," said Murthy on the sidelines of his session at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum.



“It's very good. What it's going to do is it provides you a certain knowledge, and then you can show your creativity, your smartness, your innovation,” he said.

Generative AI like ChatGPT is changing the landscape of software: Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia

He expects AI to have the same impact as robots in manufacturing



Global tech industry veteran and co-founder of Hotmail Sabeer Bhatia said that generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies such as ChatGPT are set to change the landscape of software and that its use will not be restricted by people's ability to code



"Software will not be the same ever again. What it will require is millions of people with creative ideas and wild imaginations. They will not be restricted by their ability to code for example and that is becoming a commodity,” said Bhatia.

OpenAI opens up ChatGPT and Whisper to developers The new APIs give developers access to 'cutting edge language and text to speech capabilities' wrote OpenAI in a post

OpenAI said that they have now achieved a 90 percent reduction in costs for ChatGPT since December 2022, and this would mean more savings for developers who sign up to use the API.



Mohan did not share a release date for the tools but said that YouTube was taking its time to develop the features, keeping in mind, "the protections to embrace this technology responsibly".



"AI presents incredible creative opportunities, but must be balanced by responsible stewardship," wrote Mohan in a post.