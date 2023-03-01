 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News roundup: Narayana Murthy says machines can't match humans, ex-Google engineer says Bing might be sentient, AI generated LinkedIn profile gets funded in 24 hours and more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

Here is your AI news roundup for the day (Representative image: Reuters)

Is Elon Musk's next big quest to make better AI?

A grand new AI mission awaits the erratic billionaire while his social media platform struggles with staffing and advertising losses.

Blake Lemoine, who claimed Google's LaMDA was sentient, doubles down on his stance

Blake Lemoine was fired from Google after he made claims that the AI he interacted with was sentient.

Fake LinkedIn Profile created by AI gets funding offer in 24 hours

The fake profile "Chad Smith" mentions he has been working on “building something new” for the past one month and also that he is from New York.