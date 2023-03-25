 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

AI News roundup: Levi's to use AI-generated models, ChatGPT leaks payment information and more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 25, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

Artificial intelligence can make adults nervous, but experts say exploring it as a family is the best way to understand its pros and cons. (Representative Image)

Levi's to use AI-generated model for its clothing lines

Levi Strauss & Co. has partnered with lalaland.ai for the technology.

ChatGPT leaks payment info

The same bug that caused the chatbot to show conversations, might have also displayed user payment information.

Are our kids ready for Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial intelligence can make adults nervous, but experts say exploring it as a family is the best way to understand its pros and cons.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AI #AI chatbot #Artificial Intelligence #ChatGPT #OpenAI
first published: Mar 25, 2023 06:58 pm