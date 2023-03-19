 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

AI News roundup: GPT-4 plans escape into real world, ChatGPT Plus now in India and more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 19, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

(Representative Image)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says ChatGPT will eliminate a lot of current jobs 

Altman also warned against the potential dangers of AI.

ChatGPT reportedly tried to 'escape' into the real world

Michal Kosinski, a professor at Stanford University and computational psychologist, tweeted that GPT-4 devised a plan for itself to 'escape' and walked him through the steps.

You can try out ChatGPT Plus for $20 per month in India

ChatGPT Plus will give subscribers priority access to new features and improvements, such as the recently unveiled GPT-4 AI language model.