 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

AI News roundup: Elon Musk working on ChatGPT rival, Snapchat eyes slice of AI pie, Zoom's AI integrations and more

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important stories you must know about

Representational Image

Elon Musk wants a ChatGPT rival, in talks with former DeepMind researcher

Elon Musk is recruiting Igor Babuschkin, a researcher who recently left Google's parent company Alphabet's AI unit, to develop an alternative to ChatGPT.

Meta plans to integrate generative AI into its products

Facebook parent Meta is streamlining its generative AI efforts across the company into a single product group that will focus on integrating the technology into all of its products.

Snapchat wants a slice of the AI pie

Snapchat is jumping in on the AI craze with a customized chatbot of its own, called My AI.