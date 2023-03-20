ChatGPT back online after brief outage

The internet chatbot sensation went down for a hour due to unknown reasons



Here's what ChatGPT had to say about it - "As far as I am aware, there were no reported outages or service disruptions affecting my functionality or availability today. I have been running smoothly and processing user queries without any issues."



Downdetector.com showed a massive spike in reports of the chatbot not working.

Can ChatGPT lie?

It's creepy that a bot would decide to deceive, but perhaps we shouldn't be surprised.



A conversation between the bot and a worker on TaskRabbit saw the chatbot give unusual responses when tackling specific problems.



In ChatGPT's own words - "AI systems designed for certain tasks, such as chatbots, may be programmed to mimic lying or deception by providing responses that are intentionally false or misleading.”

watchOS app Petey lets you use ChatGPT on your Apple Watch

The app can be downloaded for Rs 399 on Apple's App Store



Available for Rs 399 in India, Petey allows you to send queries to OpenAI's popular ChatGPT chatbot from your Apple Watch, giving you answers on the go.



It will also let you share ChatGPT's responses on social media, text or email, and supports text-to-speech, which means it can read out the answers for you, in case you can't do it yourself.