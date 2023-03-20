 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News roundup: ChatGPT goes down for an hour, an app that lets you use ChatGPT on your Apple Watch, and more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

ChatGPT back online after brief outage

The internet chatbot sensation went down for a hour due to unknown reasons

Can ChatGPT lie?

It's creepy that a bot would decide to deceive, but perhaps we shouldn't be surprised.

watchOS app Petey lets you use ChatGPT on your Apple Watch

The app can be downloaded for Rs 399 on Apple's App Store

