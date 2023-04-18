 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News roundup: An AI generated image wins photography award, An AI clock that composes poems to tell time, and more

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

(Representative Image)

An AI-generated Image was awarded at Sony World Photography Awards

Boris Eldagsen, the photographer, urged the photo world at large to have an open discussion on what can be considered photography and what cannot.

Twitter user's AI clock composes a poem every minute

Matt Webb says he used the popular ChatGPT bot as the base for the desk clock, which has an old E-Ink display, similar to Amazon's Kindle devices, and is powered by a small, single board Raspberry Pi PC.

Google scrambles to update Search as Samsung threatens switch to Microsoft's Bing

Samsung has reportedly told Google that it will switch to Bing as default on its devices.