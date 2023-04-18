AI News roundup: An AI generated image wins photography award, An AI clock that composes poems to tell time, and more

An AI-generated Image was awarded at Sony World Photography Awards

Boris Eldagsen, the photographer, urged the photo world at large to have an open discussion on what can be considered photography and what cannot.



Eldagsen, who submitted the photo titled ‘PSEUDOMNESIA | The Electrician’, has refused to accept the prize and said that he, “applied as a cheeky monkey, to find out, if the competitions are prepared for AI images to enter. They are not”.



He said that “with my refusal of the award I hope to speed up this debate.”

Twitter user's AI clock composes a poem every minute

Matt Webb says he used the popular ChatGPT bot as the base for the desk clock, which has an old E-Ink display, similar to Amazon's Kindle devices, and is powered by a small, single board Raspberry Pi PC.



Speaking to The Verge, Webb said the AI clock can generate short two-line rhymes every minute based on the current time. Webb has been using OpenAI's language model for a while now and got an idea that connected the two concepts.



Webb said the clock generates a single prompt on ChatGPT every minute and uses OpenAI's official API to display the response. "The prompt instructs the AI to respond with two rhyming lines, and encourages it to be imaginative and profound,” said Webb.

Google scrambles to update Search as Samsung threatens switch to Microsoft's Bing

Samsung has reportedly told Google that it will switch to Bing as default on its devices.



The company is apparently in the early stages of the project codenamed "Magi" and it would offer a "far more personalized experience than the company’s current service", with more than 160 designers and engineers working full-time on the project.



Magi would reportedly "answer questions about software coding and write code based on a user’s request”. According to the report, Google is aiming for a May 2023 release for Magi and employees have already begun testing the ChatGPT-like conversational bot.

CleverTap unveils OpenAI integrated content creation assistant 'Scribe' Scribe can generate campaign creatives, analyse emotions, and rewrite them keeping in mind a specific emotion that resonates with the brands’ users.

The technology enables brands to automatically determine the tone of their messages. Marketers can leverage user engagement data based on emotion analysis to develop hyper-personalized content that is consistent with the brand, and also resonates with the user, a press release from CleverTap said.



For digital-native businesses aiming to boost conversions with the aim of emotionally intelligent content, this will be a "game-changer" — driving increased visits, swipes, and spending, the release added.

