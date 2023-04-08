 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI is coming for your password, and really fast

Moneycontrol News
Apr 08, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

AI-assisted PassGAN cracked 51 percent of the most commonly used passwords in under a minute. So, what to do? Read on

(Image: Moneycontrol)

An AI-assisted tool can crack 51 percent of the most commonly used passwords in under a minute, a new study has found.

Published by cybersecurity firm Home Security Heroes, the study used an AI-assisted password cracking tool, PassGAN, short for Password Generative Adversarial Network, to see how quickly it would crack a list of over 15 million compiled passwords.

PassGAN can generate "multiple password properties and improve the quality of predicted passwords, making it easier for cybercriminals to crack your passwords and gain access to your personal data", the company said in the report.