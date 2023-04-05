 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI bot ChatGPT faces growing scrutiny in Europe

AFP
Apr 05, 2023 / 09:12 PM IST

Italian regulators said last Friday that the firm had no legal basis to engage in massive data collection and questioned the way it was handling the information it had gathered.

ChatGPT, created by US firm OpenAI, has provided a global hit by demonstrating an ability to generate essays, poems and conversations from the briefest of prompts -- as well as passing tough exams.

France's data regulator said on Wednesday it had received two complaints about the AI program ChatGPT, as European authorities deepened their scrutiny of the chatbot days after Italy banned it.

European authorities including those of France, Ireland and Germany have since approached their Italian counterpart to try to establish a common position on ChatGPT.