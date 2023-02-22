 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Activision Blizzard employee, game data stolen by hackers

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

The data contained employee details, contact information, and scheduled content for Call of Duty

Activision Blizzard, the maker of popular games such as Call of Duty and Candy Crush, has reportedly suffered a data breach resulting in employee data, including contact and financial information, being leaked online.

Content plans for Call of Duty were also stolen in the breach.

When reached for comment, Activision spokesperson Joseph Christinat told TechCrunch that the company's security team "swiftly addressed an SMS phishing attempt and quickly resolved it" on December 4, 2022.

"No sensitive employee data, game code, or player data was accessed," Christinat said.