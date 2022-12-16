Acer Swift Edge launched in India with 16 inch 4K OLED Display, AMD Ryzen Pro CPU: All you need to know

Acer has officially taken the lid off the world’s lightest 16-inch OLED laptop in India. The Acer Swift Edge is a slim and light laptop with an OLED display and an AMD Ryzen Pro CPU.

Acer Swift Edge Price in India

The Acer Swift Edge features a starting price of Rs 1,24,999 in India. Acer’s 16-inch OLED notebook is available for purchase through Amazon India and Acer’s e-store.

Acer Swift Edge Specifications

The Acer Swift Edge is equipped with an AMD Ryzen Pro CPU and comes with up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The notebook sports a 16-inch 4K OLED display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The screen also offers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and is certified by VESA DisplayHD True Black 500 and TUV Rheinland Eyesafe.

Apart from the AMD chip, the Swift Edge also features Microsoft Pluton and biometric authentication for enhanced security. The notebook weighs a meagre 1.17 kg and will support Wi-Fi 6E. The notebook also comes with two USB Type-C ports and an HDMI 2.1 port.

The FHD front-facing camera uses Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) technology and Acer’s PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction for better video calls. Acer says that the Swift Edge is a Secured-core PC, “which are the most secure Windows devices made.”

Moneycontrol News

