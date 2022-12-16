 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Acer Swift Edge launched in India with 16 inch 4K OLED Display, AMD Ryzen Pro CPU: All you need to know

Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 08:08 PM IST

Acer has officially taken the lid off the world’s lightest 16-inch OLED laptop in India. The Acer Swift Edge is a slim and light laptop with an OLED display and an AMD Ryzen Pro CPU.

Acer Swift Edge Price in India 

The Acer Swift Edge features a starting price of Rs 1,24,999 in India. Acer’s 16-inch OLED notebook is available for purchase through Amazon India and Acer’s e-store.

Acer Swift Edge Specifications 

The Acer Swift Edge is equipped with an AMD Ryzen Pro CPU and comes with up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The notebook sports a 16-inch 4K OLED display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The screen also offers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and is certified by VESA DisplayHD True Black 500 and TUV Rheinland Eyesafe.

Apart from the AMD chip, the Swift Edge also features Microsoft Pluton and biometric authentication for enhanced security. The notebook weighs a meagre 1.17 kg and will support Wi-Fi 6E. The notebook also comes with two USB Type-C ports and an HDMI 2.1 port.