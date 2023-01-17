India to be world's iPhone factory by 2027 rolling out half of all devices, predicts this analyst

Apple is reportedly expected to shift 25 percent of its iPhone production to India by 2025. Now, new reports suggests that iPhone production in India could rise to 50 percent by 2027.

According to a forecast by Luke Lin, an analyst at the research unit of Taiwan’s DigiTimes newspaper, in the South China Morning Post, India could produce one in two of the world’s iPhones by 2027 as compared to the current percentage with stands at less than 5 percent. The forecast is more aggressive than JPMorgan’s earlier prediction that India would assemble 25 percent of total Apple iPhones worldwide by 2025.

However, the report also states that this is in line with the rapid surge in India’s share of iPhone deliveries. India’s iPhone shipments doubled from April to December 2022, from the same period in 2021. Rumours also suggests that Apple will begin simultaneous production for the iPhone 15 series in China and India.

China’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 disrupted production of Apple products, particularly the iPhone, when Foxconn’s biggest assembly plant was shut due to a Covid-19 outbreak last November in Zhengzhou. This led to Apple issue a rare warning that shipments would be delayed just ahead of the holiday season.

These developments have spurred the diversification of supply chains with a shift from China to India and Vietnam. Vietnam’s share of making Apple’s MacBooks and AirPods is also expected to rise as contractors. However, China continues to remain a key market for Apple with strong sales growth. Apple reported 36 per cent growth in the third quarter of 2022 in China.

Moneycontrol News

