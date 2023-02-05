2021 remake of Myst now available on iOS

Cyan Worlds, the development studio behind Myst, has announced that the 2021 remake of the game is now available to play on iPhones and iPads with A12 bionic chips or newer.

This means if you own an iPhone XS or newer, iPad Mini fifth generation or newer, iPad Air third generation or newer or iPad eight generation or newer, you can play the game.

If you prefer the classic version version of the game from 1993, you can still grab the Legacy Edition on the App Store.

The original version of Myst was released in 1993, and the genre-defining classic puzzle game remained one of the best selling PC games till The Sims took over in 2002.

The 2021 remake overhauls the experience for a modern audience and features enhanced visuals, new sound effects/audio, and even a randomization option for the puzzles. The game will let you play the first location for free and the rest of the content can be unlocked for $15. The Legacy Edition of the game is available for $5.

