We are making technology available to masses, says PM Modi at country's biggest drone festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on May 27 that his government has ensured that technology, earlier considered just for elites, is now available to masses. Drones, the prime minister said, will enable technology-driven government and enhance last-mile delivery of services to the common Indian.

"In earlier times, technology and its inventions were considered for the elite class. Today we are making technology available to the masses first," PM Modi said speaking at the inauguration of ‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022’ billed as e country’s biggest drone festival at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

The enthusiasm being seen in India regarding drone technology is amazing, the PM said. It indicates the possibilities of this emerging as a sector of employment generation in India, he said.

“Technology has paved the way to ensure the last-mile delivery of government schemes.” The PM also interacted with Kisan Drone pilots and startups at the drone exhibition centre. He also witnessed open-air drone demonstrations.

As many as 1600 delegates comprising government officials, diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups are expected to participate in the two-day event. More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition," the statement.

The PM said that the use of drones will increase in sectors such as agriculture, sports, defence and disaster management in days to come. Drones have been used for land mapping and 65 lakh property cards issued with their help, he said adding that he conducts surprise inspections of development work across the country using drones.

"Every month I organize a Pragati meeting with government officials and review the development works in various parts of the country with the help of drones," he said. PM Modi also recalled how he would monitor reconstruction of Kedarnath after the 2013 floods in Uttarakhand.

Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Singh were also present at the event.

"It is estimated that the drone industry will reach Rs 15,000 crore turnover by the year 2026. Today, there are 270 drones startups in India: during the two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 in Delhi," Scindia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The festival comes amid the central government's push for extensive use of drones in various fields, including agriculture. The civil aviation ministry passed the Drone Rules, 2021 last August to ensure ease of using drones.