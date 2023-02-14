 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Smartphones, cash doles take centre-stage as Tripura goes to polls

Pallavi Singhal
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST

BJP has promised annual financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to tribal families, free gas cylinders, rice, wheat, and scooties to girls, Rs 50,000 crore investment in the state, and job reservation for women, among others, to win the Tripura state elections.

PM Modi gives a speech in Agartala on February 13, ahead of Tripura polls

During his second visit within a week to the state of Tripura that is going to the polls on 16 February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a fervent pitch to the people of the state to choose development, extoling the virtues of a double-engine government. “There is no family in Tripura that has not been benefitted by BJP policies,” he said at a rally in the state capital, Agartala, on 13 February. The party manifesto is a heady mix of freebies and promise of development. BJP’s top leadership has been camping in the state for over two weeks now.

On offer are scooties/cycles for female students, collateral-free bank loans, Rs 50,000 bond on birth of girl child, smartphones to 50,000 meritorious college-going students, the promise to build and upgrade infrastructure worth Rs 1,600 crore, and to attract investment worth Rs 50,000 crore into the state in the next five years.

“Under BJP regime, Tripura got Buddhist university, National Forensic Sciences University, dental college and cancer hospital. We are trying to turn Tripura to become a business hub,” Modi added.

On February 11, the Prime Minister had addressed rallies in Ambassa and Radhakishorepur as well.