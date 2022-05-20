PM Modi to virtually address BJP national office bearers' meeting today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national office bearers on May 20.

The event that began on Thursday in Jaipur with the meeting of the national general secretaries, focuses on organisational issues, preparations for the state elections to be held this year and the next year. The preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will also be discussed at the event, according to news agency ANI.

Elections are scheduled to be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year. Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland will go to polls next year.

“The political situation of the country will be discussed in the meeting,” BJP’s Rajasthan incharge Arun Singh told reporters, adding that 136 office bearers, including national level general secretaries, treasurers, vice presidents, and state presidents, will attend the meeting.

The Prime Minister’s address will be at 10 am, he said.

The event comes days ahead of Prime Minister Modi completes eight years in office on May 26. It also comes days after the Congress party organised its three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur.

On the first day of the event, BJP’s national president JP Nadda reportedly took the detailed report of the states from the party general secretaries and gave directions to expedite the programs of the party.

Senior party leaders including national office bearers, state party chiefs, and organizational secretaries are attending the meeting.

