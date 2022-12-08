 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde directs civic body to beautify Mumbai ahead of G20 meeting

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

Ahead of a G20 Council meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked the local civic body to launch a beautification drive in the city on a mission mode.

Shinde asked Mumbai civic authorities to depute 5,000 "Swatchhta Doots" (cleanliness ambassadors) and undertake beautification of the city.

India assumed the G20 (Group of 20) presidency on December 1 and 14 meetings related to the influential bloc will be held in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur in the next two months.

A meeting of the Development Working Group of the G20 Council will be held in Mumbai from December 13 to 16.

As per a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday, Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the city's beautification projects at a meeting held in Sahyadri guest house in south Mumbai.

Shinde directed officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to transform Mumbai for a "visible" change, said the release.