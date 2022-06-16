Clear doubts raised by youths over Agnipath scheme: BJP MP Varun Gandhi to Rajnath Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi has urged the government to put out policy facts and clarify doubts raised by youths about the newly-announced Agnipath recruitment scheme of soldiers into the armed forces.

Gandhi, who had earlier raised questions over the scheme, has written a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, requesting him to clarify government’s stand amid protests by job aspirants in states like Bihar.

“The corporates do not offer jobs to ex-soldiers who have served armed forces for fifteen years. How will those who serve for four years get jobs?” Gandhi asked in the letter.

Approved by Union cabinet on June 15, the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme aims at inducting around 46,000 youth between the age of 17-and-a-half years and 21 years into the army, navy and air force for a period of four years.

After four years, the Agniveers can apply for regular cadres. Up to 25 percent of each batch could be selected depending on requirement. At the end of the four-year term, Agniveers will receive a Seva Nidhi of Rs 11.71 lakh, which will be tax exempt. However, there will be no entitlement to gratuity and pensionary benefits.

Earlier, youths between 16-and a-half years and 21 were selected for a minimum of 15 years of service and were eligible for pension.

The protests against the scheme turned violent as army aspirants disrupted rail and road traffic in several parts of Bihar for the second consecutive day on June 16, according to a report in NDTV.

Regular recruitment rallies were stopped after the outbreak of COVID-19. The protestors said after two years of waiting, the government has offered this short-term recruitment scheme, which will only create uncertainties in their lives.

The scheme has faced criticism from other political leaders as well. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi termed it an “uncalled for” move, that too at the time when India is facing threats on twin fronts.

“When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled-for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces,” he said.

On June 15 taking to Twitter, Varun Gandhi, who has often been taking a divergent view from the party on various issues, shared a video of youngsters expressing their concerns about the Agnipath scheme.

