How Agnipath changes India’s defence recruitment plans

In the last seven-plus decades, successive Indian governments have avoided tinkering with the defence sector. Military forces have been left to their own devices, the last of the Indian institutions still mostly guided by British traditions.

India is the only developing country where the military has stayed in the barracks, never once meddling in politics, a tradition that has found appreciation throughout the world.

Now, it seems, big changes are on the anvil.

On June 14, the government announced a “radical” new plan for recruiting soldiers on a four-year basis, called the Agnipath Scheme, under which the process of recruiting 46,000 soldiers, sailors and airmen will begin on an “all India all class” basis within the next 90 days.

The scheme envisions a transformational shift towards more tech-savvy armed forces by providing them a fresh lease of 'Josh' (vigor) and 'Jazba' (passion), the ministry of defence said.

The high-profile briefing had Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs present.

The ‘Agniveers’ -- or recruits -- will get a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000, with 70 percent of them who get demobilized after four years getting a `Seva Nidhi’ exit package of Rs 11.71 lakh, half of which will come through their own contributions.

Playing with fire?

While the defence minister described it as a transformative initiative to usher in a more youthful profile for the 1.4-million-strong defence forces with the average age of soldiers gradually being brought down from 32 to 24-26, the move has sent shockwaves through the military, with many former generals calling the plan potentially disastrous.

“To my mind, it is not merely tinkering with the defence forces. The government is destroying an institution that has worked well. To implement a plan like this, without a pilot project or any consultations, is playing with fire,” Lt Gen (Retd) Vinod Bhatia, former director general of military operations (DGMO), told Moneycontrol.

There is a lot of pride involved when a soldier fights, because it is finally the man behind the gun who matters.

“How much can a man learn in four years and what happens to the man, trained to kill, when he is demobilised, without a future. It could lead to militarization of society,” he added.

Quasi-conscript force

Even former military men like Maj Gen GD Bakshi, a strident supporter of the government, tweeted: “Was flabbergasted by the Agniveer scheme. I thought initially it was a trial being done on a pilot basis. This is an across-the-board change to convert Indian armed forces to a short tenure quasi-conscript force like the Chinese. For God’s sake, please don’t do it.”

Some critics have said that the short-term contractual recruitment was a government ploy to show employment generation amid rising joblessness while warning that it could endanger society with gun-toting 21-year-old unemployed men having a free run of the land.

The government has, however, said that Agniveers would be given priority in jobs by central ministries, departments, and public sector units as well as state governments.

The new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen Manoj Pande, said the senior military leadership was ``fully convinced of the benefits" of the Agnipath scheme, which aims to make the army “a future-ready fighting force capable of meeting multiple challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict.”

The COAS added: “I want to assure you that during the implementation and stabilization of the Agnipath scheme, the army’s operational capabilities and preparedness along the borders and the ability to deal with internal security challenges would be fully maintained.”

More money for modernisation

By slashing the ballooning salary and pension bills, which take up almost half of the annual defence budget, the government hopes to have more money for military modernization with the infusion of cutting-edge technologies.

Some others in the military, however, saw sense in the Agnipath scheme. Gen RK Sharma (Retd.) told Moneycontrol that it is a new scheme, with a good financial package at the end, and new recruitment schemes in the defence forces have taken place from time to time.

“By making it `all India, all class’, it extends military recruitment to all over the country, not necessarily north India. It means that traditional Sikh regiments will also have non-Sikhs and Garhwalis will have non-Garhwalis,” he said.

Gen Sharma also issued a word of caution.” We need to look at their future employment prospects, post their demobilisation,” adding however, that he “does not agree with those who say it would lead to greater militarization of society. After all 30,000 people going back after a stint in the military in a country this size, hardly means much,” he said.

Die is cast

India has faced a shortage of men opting for military services, with several other career options available for the young. Last year, the government informed Parliament that the armed forces face a shortage of 9,362 officers and 113,193 personnel. In the Indian Army, 7,476 posts of officers and 97,177 posts of junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and other ranks are vacant, it told the Rajya Sabha.

Several others like Gen HS Panag (Retd.), a former GOC of the Northern and Central Commands, believe there is no point in carping.

“The die is cast. Most militaries around the world, including the US, operate in this contractual style of recruitment. Military reforms are a must, and the question of defence pensions is a huge burden on the system. What we need to do is to ensure that those who are demilitarised, their futures are secure. That remains a grey area in the Agnipath plan,” he told Moneycontrol.

Clearly, there is going to be much at stake in a military once known as the Sepoy Army.