In Pics | NASA’s Artemis 1 shares images of Earth from space on its way to Moon

Moneycontrol News

As NASA Orion begins the Artemis 1 mission to the Moon, the spacecraft captured these stunning views of Earth. NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard on November 16, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago. (Image: NASA)After years of delays and billions in cost overruns, the Space Launch System rocket roared skyward, rising from Kennedy Space Center on 8.8 million pounds (4 million kilograms) of thrust and hitting 100 mph (160 kph) within seconds. The Orion capsule was perched on top and, less than two hours into the flight, busted out of Earth's orbit toward the moon. (Image: AP)The rocket rode a huge trail of flames toward space, with a half-moon glowing brightly and buildings shaking. The liftoff marked the start of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister. Orion spaceship will orbit Earth's nearest neighbor, in a test run for later flights that should see the first woman and first person of color touch down on lunar soil by the mid-2020s. (Image: Reuters)This screengrab from NASA TV shows Earth, as seen from the NASA moon rocket, on November 16. There are 24 cameras on the rocket and spacecraft – eight on SLS and 16 on Orion – to document essential mission events including liftoff, ascent, solar array deployment, external rocket inspections, landing and recovery, and capture images of Earth and the Moon. (Image: NASA via AP)An inside view of the NASA Orion spacecraft, on its way to the moon with a manikin named "Commander Moonikin Campos" one of the test devices flying aboard. Orion should reach the moon by Monday, more than 230,000 miles (370,000 kilometers) from Earth. After coming within 80 miles (130 kilometers) of the moon, the capsule will enter a far-flung orbit stretching about 40,000 miles (64,000 kilometers) beyond. (Image: NASA via AP)