Falling share prices, poor financials: New-age tech companies and pain in MF portfolios

Listing date: March 19, 2021
Listing day gain/loss (from offer price): 11%
Industry: Tour, travel-related services
Schemes that had notable exposure: Quant Active, Navi Large & Midcap and Navi ELSS Tax Saver
Business profile: EaseMyTrip is an Indian online travel company founded in 2008. It provides hotel bookings, air tickets, holiday packages, bus bookings and white-label services
Listing date: March 30, 2021
Listing day gain/loss (from offer price): 43%
Industry: Digital entertainment
Schemes that had notable exposure: ICICI Pru Flexicap, Aditya Birla SL Small Cap and Motilal Oswal Dynamic Fund
Business profile: Nazara Technologies is a leading India-based diversified gaming and sports media platform with a presence in India and across emerging and developed global markets. It offers interactive gaming, e-sports and gamified learning ecosystems
Listing date: July 23, 2021
Listing day gain/loss (from offer price): 66%
Industry: E-retail/e-commerce
Schemes that had notable exposure: Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip, Nippon India Small Cap and Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
Business profile: Zomato is an Indian multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company. Launched in 2010, its technology platform connects customers, restaurant partners and delivery partners, serving their multiple needs
Listing date: August 20, 2021
Listing day gain/loss (from offer price): -7%
Industry: E-retail/e-commerce
Schemes that had notable exposure: ICICI Pru Technology, DSP Equity Opportunities and HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund
Business profile: Cartradetech.com is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services. Its platform operates under several brands: CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto and AutoBiz. Through these platforms, it enables customers, vehicle dealerships, vehicle OEMs and other businesses to buy and sell their vehicles
Listing date: November 10, 2021
Listing day gain/loss (from offer price): 96%
Industry: E-retail/e-commerce
Schemes that had notable exposure: ICICI Pru Flexicap, UTI Flexi Cap and SBI Magnum Equity ESG Fund
Business profile: Incorporated in 2012, Nykaa, the consumer technology platform operated by FSN, delivers a content-led, lifestyle retail experience to consumers. The company has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personal care and fashion products, including its own products
Listing date: November 15, 2021
Listing day gain/loss (from offer price): 23%
Industry: Fintech
Schemes that had notable exposure: Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip, Invesco India Contra and Franklin India Prima Fund
Business profile: PB Fintech is the leading online platform for insurance and lending products providing access to insurance, credit and other financial products. It is India’s largest online platform for insurance (PolicyBazaar) and lending (Paisabazaar) products leveraging the power of technology, data and innovation
Listing date: November 18, 2021
Listing day gain/loss (from offer price): -27%
Industry: Fintech
Schemes that had notable exposure: Mirae Asset Focused, Aditya Birla SL Frontline Equity and Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip fund
Business profile: One 97 Communications-owned Paytm is India's leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants. Paytm offers payment services, commerce and cloud services, and financial services to consumers
Listing date: May 24, 2022
Listing day gain/loss (from offer price): 10%
Industry: Logistics solution provider
Schemes that had notable exposure: SBI Equity Hybrid, SBI Focused Equity and Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
Business profile: Founded in 2011, Delhivery is a logistics and delivery company in India. It offers various services like heavy goods delivery, express parcel delivery, truckload freight, cross-border express, supply chain solutions, supply chain software and freight services.
