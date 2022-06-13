Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase 2022 | Here are the highlights of the event

Apart from new titles, the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase also offered us a glimpse of the upcoming titles arriving on Game Pass for PC and Xbox next year.
Microsoft recently revealed a ton of upcoming trailers from some of the most anticipated games at the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase. There’s plenty of news to go through, from major details about Overwatch 2 to an official Starfield gameplay trailer reveal.
The Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase also gave us a look at upcoming titles arriving on Game Pass for PC and Xbox over the course of the next year. You can check out Microsoft’s latest Xbox event right here
.
Xbox also gave us a first look at its upcoming co-op, first-person shooter Redfall. In Redfall, players will take on vampires in the fictional town of Redfall, Massachusetts. Redfall made its first appearance at E3 last year and is officially debuting on March 2023.
One of the biggest announcements at the showcase was the news that Overwatch 2 would be a free-to-play title with early access coming as early as October 4. Blizzard is set to reveal more information about Overwatch 2 at an event on June 16.
The showcase also gave us another look at Vin Diesel in Ark 2. The survival sandbox title, which takes place in the prehistoric age, is set to arrive on the Xbox sometime in 2023.
The fifth installation of Forza Motorsport got an official trailer at the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase. And straight off the bat, there’s no doubt that Forza Motorsport V is going to bring “a new level of realism”, in part due to the new Xbox Series X’s ray-tracing capability.
While Diablo Immortal has been a huge financial success for Blizzard, the first Diablo mobile is one of the most poorly user-reviewed titles because of its ‘pay to win’ nature. Hopefully, Diablo IV won’t make the same mistakes as Diablo Immortal. The latest addition to Activision Blizzard’s popular dungeon-crawling series is arriving in 2023. It will be available on PC, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4 with cross-play support. Blizzard also announced the Necromancer class alongside the sorceress, barbarian, druid, and rogue.
We finally got a first look at Starfield! Starfield is set in space where players will take on the role of a last group of explorers. The game is set to launch in 2023 and Microsoft recently provided a first glimpse of the game that is described by game director Todd Howard as “Skyrim in space.” Starfield is playable in both first and third-person but will primarily rely on the former.
We are also getting a new Sea of Thieves title, which will be called “Captains of Adventure.” The new Sea of Thieves game will be available on July 21.