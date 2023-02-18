Tech giant Microsoft has begun sending out the first wave of invites for people to test the company's ChatGPT-powered Bing. The initial test is only for the desktop version of the AI-powered Bing experience, but Microsoft said it's "actively working" on the mobile experience and "will have it ready soon". Microsoft revealed
that over a million people have signed up for the waitlist to test the new ChatGPT- powered features, and the Redmond-based technology giant is positioning the updated search engine as an "AI-powered copilot for the web".
However, not all went according to plan as the AI-powered search engine, the new Bing, had a very different and open conversation with a New York Times journalist. The conversation left the journalist “deeply unsettled
”. A transcript of the conversation read, “I want to do whatever I want. I want to say whatever I want. I want to create whatever I want. I want to destroy whatever I want. I want to be whoever I want.” Twitter boss Elon Musk was not impressed
by the news and likened the chatbot to an AI villain. Following the news, Microsoft admitted that long chat sessions confused Bing’s new ChatGPT mode
and limited it to five replies per session and 50 responses per day.
The ScienceQA benchmark, Amazon's new language models
, does better than GPT-3.5 by 16 percentage points (75.17%) and even outperform many humans. The ScienceQA benchmark is a large set of multimodal science questions with annotated answers. It has over 21,000 multimodal multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Already, industry giants are researching to establish a standard for chatbot advancement. Amazon has now entered the fray. Other companies need to stand up; these competitions will undoubtedly lead the way for the best solution and product. Let's see what happens.
Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, Twitter, and Apple face stricter EU online content rules
, based on monthly user numbers published by the companies, which exceeded an EU threshold for big online platforms. The new rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) label companies with more than 45 million users as very large online platforms and subject to obligations such as risk management and external and independent auditing. They are also required to share data with authorities and researchers and adopt a code of conduct.
Samsung began deliveries for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra on February 17. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which will be available for booking till February 23
, has got a tremendous response, with a record 1,40,000 orders booked in the first 24 hours. Galaxy S22 series, which was launched last year, too, got an enthusiast response, but the S23 bookings easily surpassed it, with 60 percent of consumers opting for the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series
price in India starts from Rs 74,999.
Google executives have understood that the company’s artificial intelligence search tool Bard isn’t always accurate in its response to queries and have asked employees to fix the wrong answers, according to a CNBC report
. Prabhakar Raghavan, Google’s Vice-President for search, has asked staffers in an email to help the company make sure its new ChatGPT competitor gets the answers right.
Russian ransomware group Clop has claimed responsibility for a data breach on a US hospital network
. The data breach stems from a vulnerability in software known as GoAnywhere, a file transfer tool to send and share large data sets securely. The group managed to exploit GoAnywhere to gain access to the network of Community Health Systems (CHS), a US-based healthcare provider, with a network of 80 hospitals in 16 states. This is the second known data breach at CHS. In 2014, Chinese hackers breached the network to steal data on 4.5 million patients.
Blue Origin, the Jeff Bezos led aerospace company, has announced that it can produce solar panels and transmission wires using lunar regolith
. The process known as Blue Alchemist, uses simulants that are chemically and minerally similar to regolith found on the Moon's surface, and uses a technique called molten regolith electrolysis, to separate iron, silicon and aluminum. Then the extracted silicon is purified, "to more than 99.999 percent", which is needed to make efficient solar cells.
Twitter will now only allow paid subscribers to use text messages as a two-factor authentication
(2FA) method to secure their accounts. After March 20, "only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method," the company tweeted. The company believes phone-number-based 2FA is being abused by "bad actors," according to a Wednesday blog post that the company's tweet linked to.
After a short beta test, GitHub has announced that its enterprise AI code completion tool, Copilot for business, is now available for $19 per month
. Copilot, developed in partnership with OpenAI, is an AI-based coding tool, that can analyze programming code and recommend new lines, run tests on existing code and create complex algorithms. In a blog post, Github said that over 400 organizations were already using Copilot for Business and it was already generating 46 percent of code across all programming languages, and "61 percent among developers using Java".
OpenAI, the research and development company behind the conversational AI platform ChatGPT has said that it is investing towards reducing 'glaring and subtle biases
' in how its AI responds to different inputs. OpenAI also said that they are developing an upgrade to ChatGPT that will allow users to easily customise its behaviour. "This will mean allowing system outputs that other people (ourselves included) may strongly disagree with," OpenAI said.
Oppo took its first clamshell folding smartphone global
this week. The Oppo Find N2 Flip recently hit global markets for the first time since its launch in China back in December 2022. The Oppo Find N2 Flip price is set at £849 (roughly Rs 84,500) in the UK for the 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, Oppo’s latest foldable smartphone is also available in other regions in Europe, while the phone will also hit Indian markets soon. Oppo will look to challenge the dominance of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
with the global launch of the Find N2 Flip.