1/6 Actress Raquel Welch, starring in Broadway Musical "Woman of the Year," poses with sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Saipan and a few Marines on July 3, 1982 in New York. (Image: AP Photo/David Handschuh)

2/6 New York Jets football player Joe Namath arrives with actress Raquel Welch to the 44th annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on April 10, 1972. (Image: AP Photo, File)

3/6 Raquel Welch appears at the Los Angeles premiere of "How to Be a Latin Lover" on April 26, 2017. (Image: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

4/6 American actress Raquel Welch poses for photographers in Paris on Jan. 15, 1970. (Image: AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz, File)

5/6 Raquel Welch appears during a rehearsal for the Broadway show "Woman of the Year," with, from left, Ed Nolfi, Sterling Clark and Paul Bogave in New York, on Nov. 12, 1981. (Image: AP Photo/Angel Franco, File)